These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Ferguson Enterprises After Q1 Results

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:FERG) reported better-than-expected fiscal results for the quarter ended October 31, 2025 on Tuesday.

Sales rose 5.1% year over year to $8.169 billion, beating the $8.031 billion estimate. GAAP diluted EPS increased 23.9% to $2.90, and adjusted EPS rose 15.9% to $2.84, topping the $2.57 estimate.

Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO, said, "We are poised to deliver a strong calendar year 2025 performance, and we remain confident in our markets over the medium term. While we continue to operate in an uncertain environment, we will stay focused on leveraging multiyear tailwinds in both residential and non-residential markets as we support the complex project needs of the water and air specialized professional."

For calendar 2025, Ferguson updated its guidance to reflect net sales growth of approximately 5% and an adjusted operating margin of 9.4% to 9.6%, up from prior guidance of mid-single-digit sales growth and an adjusted operating margin of 9.2% to 9.6%.

Ferguson Enterprises shares rose 1.1% to trade at $228.44 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ferguson Enterprises following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst David Manthey maintained Ferguson Enterprises with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $262 to $265.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $273 to $267.

UBS analyst John Lovallo maintained Ferguson Enterprises with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $225 to $220.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock