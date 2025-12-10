These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Campbell's After Q1 Results

Campbell's Co (NASDAQ:CPB) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.677 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.657 billion.

The company expects organic net sales in fiscal 2026 to range between a 1% decline and 1% growth, compared with fiscal 2025 organic sales of $9.98 billion. Adjusted EBIT is projected to decline between 9% and 13% from fiscal 2025 levels of $1.46 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are forecast in a range of $2.40 to $2.55, representing a 12% to 18% decline from fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.91. The guidance aligns with the prior range and sits around the Street's $2.45 estimate.

Campbell's shares fell 1.6% to trade at $28.03 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Campbell's following earnings announcement.

Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard maintained Campbell’s with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $39 to $33.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained the stock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained Campbell’s with a Sector Perform and cut the price target from $35 to $30.

UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained the stock with a Sell and lowered the price target from $28 to $26.

Considering buying CPB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

