Nordson Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Analysts expect the Westlake, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share, up from $2.78 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Nordson's quarterly revenue is $760.98 million, compared to $744.48 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 20, Nordson posted upbeat third-quarter results and authorized a $500 million repurchase of outstanding shares.

Nordson shares fell 0.4% to close at $233.44 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $260 to $275 on Aug. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $245 to $252 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $230 to $250 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Loop Capital analyst Chris Dankert upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $255 to $280 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Seaport Global analyst Walt Liptak upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $250 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying NDSN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock