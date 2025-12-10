Synopsys Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Analysts expect the Sunnyvale, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share, down from $3.40 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Synopsys' quarterly revenue is $2.24 billion. Last year, it reported $1.64 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 1, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Synopsys announced that they are broadening their long-standing partnership to push the boundaries of modern engineering and product development.

Shares of Synopsys rose 0.02% to close at $465.85 on Tuesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and cut the price target from $605 to $560 on Dec. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $525 to $500 on Dec. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Citigroup analyst Kelsey Chia initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $580 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $700 to $600 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Stifel analyst Ruben Roy maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $650 to $550 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%

