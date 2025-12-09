Mama's Creations Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q3 Results

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results on Monday.

Mama`s Creations reported quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $47.269 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $43.203 million.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations said, “Our third quarter demonstrated meaningful momentum in scaling the business. With the integration of the business of Crown 1 underway, we delivered broad-based growth across our protein portfolio, deployed high-return trade and marketing investments, leveraging newly added retail doors and cross-selling. We also implemented targeted price increases across both our beef and chicken portfolios to help offset commodity headwinds, while improvements in chicken operations enhanced throughput and lowered overtime, helping us meet our margin objectives.”

Mama’s Creations shares gained 16% to trade at $12.97 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Mama’s Creations following earnings announcement.

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Des Lauriers maintained Mama’s Creations with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $16.

Lake Street analyst Ryan Meyers maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $18.

