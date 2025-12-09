Casey's Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will release earnings results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the Ankeny, Iowa-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.20 per share, up from $4.85 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Casey’s quarterly revenue is $4.5 billion, compared to $3.95 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 8, Casey's General Stores reported first-quarter earnings of $5.77 per share, which beat the Street estimate of $5.07 per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $4.56 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion.

Casey’s shares fell 0.1% to close at $566.52 on Monday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Pooran Sharma maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $570 to $600 on Dec. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $610 to $625 on Dec. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $450 to $490 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Anthony Bonadio maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $540 to $580 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $515 to $540 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

