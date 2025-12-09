Broadcom To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- RBC Capital raised Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) price target from $9 to $27. RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Wave Life Sciences shares closed at $18.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) from $20 to $60. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andres Y. Maldonado maintained a Buy rating. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $40.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) price target from $75 to $138. BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee maintained a Buy rating. Kymera Therapeutics shares closed at $94.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital increased the price target for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) from $121 to $132. RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. RPM shares closed at $102.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised the price target for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) from $295 to $325. Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Buy rating. IBM shares closed at $309.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point cut SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) price target from $35 to $23. Compass Point analyst Giuliano Bologna downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. SLM shares settled at $30.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) price target from $12 to $34. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steve Seedhouse maintained an Overweight rating. Wave Life Sciences shares closed at $18.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research slashed T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) price target from $275 to $245. Argus Research analyst Marie Ferguson maintained a Buy rating. T-Mobile shares closed at $204.44 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) from $400 to $440. Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating. Broadcom shares settled at $401.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt cut Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) price target from $605 to $560. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Synopsys shares closed at $465.75 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
