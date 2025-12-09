Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp AutoZone Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $32.51 per share, down from $32.52 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for AutoZone's quarterly revenue is $4.64 billion. Last year, it reported $4.28 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company reported a growth of 6.9% in its sales during the fourth quarter. It also reported a 7.8% decrease in operating profit to $1.2 billion, while the company’s EPS was down to $48.71 from $51.58, a 5.6% decrease.

Shares of AutoZone fell 1.5% to close at $3,766.96 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and cut the price target from $4,090 to $4,262 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $4,100 to $4,600 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $4,504 to $4,499 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained the stock with a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $4,900 to $4,800 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $4,000 to $4,700 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

