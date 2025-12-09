Campbell's Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB) will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share, down from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Campbell's quarterly revenue is $2.66 billion. Last year, it reported $2.77 billion in revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

Campbell's Company said on Nov. 26 that its Vice President of Information Technology, Martin Bally, is no longer employed by the company following a lawsuit that publicized an alleged audio recording of the executive making disparaging and racist comments.

Shares of Campbell's rose 1.5% to close at $30.04 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $33 to $30 on Dec. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $32 to $34 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $29 to $31 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $35 to $34 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $37 to $34 on June 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

