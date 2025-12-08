SailPoint Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $270.33 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 9, SailPoint reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

SailPoint shares rose 2% to close at $20.24 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $25 to $24 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $26 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $23 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $29 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

