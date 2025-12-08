Mastercard To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) price target from $9 to $15. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Fluence Energy shares closed at $23.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target for Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) from $125 to $140. Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating. Dollar General shares closed at $132.37 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) price target from $9 to $13. Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Compass shares closed at $10.32 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased the price target for Taiwan Semicndctr Mnufctrng Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) from $290 to $330. Bernstein analyst Mark Li maintained an Outperform rating. TSM shares closed at $294.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) from $525 to $500. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Synopsys shares closed at $466.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) price target from $130 to $240. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Ciena shares settled at $201.71 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies cut Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) price target from $130 to $118. Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained a Hold rating. Paychex shares closed at $112.06 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt slashed Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) price target from $152 to $105. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Netflix shares closed at $100.24 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised the price target for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) from $600 to $725. TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Ulta Beauty shares settled at $601.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC raised Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) price target from $598 to $633. HSBC analyst Saul Martinez upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Mastercard shares closed at $545.52 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
