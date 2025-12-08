Academy Sports and Outdoors Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Analysts expect the Katy, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share, up from 98 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors' quarterly revenue is $1.41 billion, compared to $1.34 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 2, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.94, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16. Quarterly sales of $1.599 billion (+3.3% year over year) missed the Street view of $1.614 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors shares rose 1.9% to close at $50.23 on Friday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $50 to $55 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $51 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $60 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $54 to $56 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

