Toll Brothers Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $4.88 per share, up from $4.63 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ quarterly revenue is $3.32 billion, compared to $3.33 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 19, Toll Brothers reported third-quarter revenue of $2.95 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The homebuilder reported third-quarter earnings of $3.73 per share, beating analyst estimates of $3.59 per share.

Shares of Toll Brothers fell 1.5% to close at $138.94 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $161 on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $155 to $150 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Kim downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line and cut the price target from $169 to $160 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $138 to $147 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $165 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%

Considering buying TOL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

