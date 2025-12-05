Compass Minerals Likely To Report Narrower Q4 Loss; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 8.

Analysts expect the Overland Park, Kansas-based company to report quarterly loss at 23 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 77 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Compass Minerals' quarterly revenue is $223.72 million, compared to $208.8 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 11, Compass Minerals Intl reported worse-than-expected third-quarter earnings and narrowed its FY25 sales guidance.

Compass Minerals shares rose 1.7% to close at $20.12 on Thursday.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and raised the price target from $15 to $18 on Aug. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $14 to $22 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $15 to $20 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 51%.

