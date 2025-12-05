Dollar General Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance on Thursday.

The discount retailer posted net sales of $10.65 billion, almost in line with the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. Earnings came in at $1.28 per share, topping the Street’s estimate of 95 cents.

On Thursday, Dollar General said it is raising its financial expectations for 2025, primarily to reflect its outperformance in the third quarter, as well as its improved outlook for the remainder of the year, while also taking into consideration the potential for uncertainty related to consumer behavior.

The company increased fiscal 2025 earnings guidance from $5.80-$6.30 to $6.30-$6.50, compared to the consensus of $6.17. The company raised the sales guidance from $42.36 billion-$42.56 billion to $42.52 billion-$42.60 billion compared to the consensus of $42.52 billion.

Dollar General shares rose 6.5% to trade at $133.55 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dollar General following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Dollar General with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $123 to $130.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $115 to $130.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained Dollar General with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $135.

Truist Securities analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $120 to $129.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained Dollar General with a Buy and raised the price target from $135 to $143.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Montani maintained Dollar General with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $105 to $130.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $117 to $129.

Considering buying DG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock