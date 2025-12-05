Donaldson Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Strong Q1 Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) reported upbeat first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Thursday.

Sales rose 3.9% year over year (Y/Y) to $935.4 million, beating the consensus of $922.9 million, led by favorable currency translation and volume growth. GAAP net earnings increased to $113.9 million (or 97 cents per share) from $99.0 million (or 81 cents per share) in the prior year. The company reported adjusted EPS of 94 cents, beating the consensus of 92 cents.

Donaldson raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for adjusted EPS to $3.95-$4.11 (versus consensus of $4.01) from the previous range of $3.92-$4.08. The company revised sales growth to be up 1%-5% year over year (versus earlier guidance of 1%-3%), with a pricing benefit of around one percentage point.

Tod Carpenter, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, said, "In the face of a dynamic macro landscape, and consistent with the value created by our robust portfolio of businesses and product offerings, we gained market share in key businesses and grew replacement part sales through our razor-to-sell-razorblades model. Combined with ongoing expense management, we converted sales growth of 4% into 13% adjusted EPS growth."

Donaldson shares dipped 1.8% to trade at $92.16 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Donaldson following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained Donaldson with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $96 to $100.

Stifel analyst Adam Farley maintained the stock with a Hold and boosted the price target from $90 to $96.

