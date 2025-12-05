Broadcom To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Piper Sandler cut ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ:TTAN) price target from $155 to $140. Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained an Overweight rating. ServiceTitan shares closed at $95.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for Cooper Companies Inc (NASDAQ:COO) from $94 to $100. Needham analyst David Saxon maintained a Buy rating. Cooper Companies shares closed at $77.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) price target from $100 to $103. BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $85.78 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham increased the price target for Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) from $130 to $240. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Ciena shares closed at $195.73 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer boosted the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) from $400 to $435. Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained an Outperform rating. Broadcom shares closed at $381.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital increased Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) price target from $47 to $50. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained an Outperform rating. Samsara shares settled at $40.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) price target from $606 to $647. JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $533.95 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird slashed Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) price target from $3.5 to $2. Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained a Neutral rating. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares closed at $2.45 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Rubrik Inc (NYSE:RBRK) from $115 to $120. Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating. Rubrik shares settled at $70.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) price target from $115 to $130. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Market Perform rating. Dollar General shares closed at $125.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
