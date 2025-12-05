Mama's Creations Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Dec. 8.

Analysts expect the East Rutherford, New Jersey-based company to report a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago profit of 1 cent per share. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations quarterly revenue is $43.21 million, compared to $31.52 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 8, Mama’s Creations posted in-line earnings for the second quarter.

Shares of Mama’s Creations rose 0.1% to close at $11.68 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

DA Davidson analyst Brian Holland maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $18 on Oct. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Roth Capital analyst George Kelly maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $10 to $13 on Sept. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying MAMA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

