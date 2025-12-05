Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Victoria's Secret Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Friday, Dec. 5.

Analysts expect the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company to report a quarterly loss at 59 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 50 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret quarterly revenue is $1.41 billion, compared to $1.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 28, Victoria’s Secret reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales results.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret fell 2.2% to close at $41.57 on Thursday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $29 to $45 on Dec. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $27 to $28 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $20 to $27 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $21 to $25 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Underweight rating and boosted the price target from $14 to $17 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%

Considering buying VSCO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

