These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On nCino After Q3 Results

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

Ncino reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $152.163 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $146.627 million.

Ncino raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.77-$0.80 to $0.90-$0.91 and also raised its sales guidance from $585.000 million-$589.000 million to $591.900 million-$593.400 million.

“I’m extremely proud of our team’s strong execution in the third quarter, delivering results that exceeded expectations while advancing our AI leadership position,” said Sean Desmond, CEO at nCino. “The momentum we’re seeing across customer segments, geographies, and products reinforces our conviction in both our fiscal 2026 goals and the journey ahead for nCino. As we rapidly expand our AI capabilities and introduce Digital Partners trained on an industry leading data set, we’re not just providing tools—we’re delivering a comprehensive AI strategy that financial institutions can trust and deploy with confidence.”

nCino shares dipped 0.5% to trade at $25.45 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on nCino following earnings announcement.

Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained Ncino with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $34 to $30.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Ryan Tomasello maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $34.5 to $36.

Considering buying NCNO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock