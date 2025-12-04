UiPath Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Strong Q3 Earnings

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) posted upbeat results for the third quarter on Wednesday.

UiPath reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 15 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $411.11 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $392.97 million and was up from revenue of $354.65 million from the same period last year.

"I am pleased with our third quarter results delivering ARR of $1.782 billion, up 11 percent year-over-year, a testament to the team's focus, consistent execution, and the momentum we're seeing as customers scale agentic automation across the enterprise," said Daniel Dines, UiPath CEO.

UiPath sees fourth quarter revenue in a range of $462 million to $467 million, versus the $462.91 million analyst estimate.

UiPath shares gained 21.7% to trade at $18.08 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on UiPath following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained UiPath with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $15.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kingsley Crane maintained UiPath with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $19.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained UiPath with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $15 to $17.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.

