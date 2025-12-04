Ulta Beauty Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Analysts expect the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $4.60 per share, down from $5.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue is $2.7 billion, compared to $2.53 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 16, Ulta Beauty named Christopher DelOrefice as chief financial officer.

Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.6% to close at $544.52 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $600 to $606 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $610 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $425 to $450 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $650 to $653 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $589 to $617 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying ULTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock