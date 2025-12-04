These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Descartes Systems Following Q3 Results

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $187.681 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $184.612 million.

“Our business performed ahead of our plans in Q3FY26, as we continue to add more solutions and content to our Global Logistics Network,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Our customers have faced continued tariff volatility, and heightened levels of changes to sanctioned and restricted trading parties. This uncertainty has contributed to forecasting, planning and execution challenges for shippers, carriers and logistics services providers alike. The global logistics community continues to rely on Descartes’ Global Logistics Network for timely, accurate and reliable data and solutions to help them manage the lifecycle of shipments in increasingly complex market conditions.”

Descartes shares gained 12.4% to trade at $93.27 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Descartes following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Thanos Moschopoulos maintained Descartes Systems Group with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $113 to $95.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained Descartes Systems Group with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $108 to $106.

