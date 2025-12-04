Cooper Companies Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Analysts expect the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share, up from $1.04 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies' quarterly revenue is $1.06 billion, compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 17, Cooper Companies' board approved a $1 billion increase in share repurchase program.

Cooper Companies shares rose 0.2% to close at $75.98 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $72 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Matt Miksic initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $85 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

JP Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $76 to $66 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Baird analyst Jeff Johnson maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $97 to $85 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $90 to $85 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

