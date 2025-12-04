These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Salesforce After Q3 Results

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and raised its FY26 guidance on Wednesday.

Salesforce reported third-quarter revenue of $10.26 billion, narrowly missing the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.25 per share, well above expectations of $2.86 per share.

Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce said, "Our Agentforce and Data 360 products are the momentum drivers, hitting nearly $1.4 billion in ARR — an explosive 114% year-over-year gain. We now have over 9,500 paid Agentforce deals and 3.2 trillion tokens processed, underscoring our leadership in building the Agentic Enterprise and driving real outcomes."

Salesforce expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $11.13 billion to $11.23 billion versus estimates of $10.90 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.02 to $3.04 per share versus estimates of $3.04 per share.

Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $41.45 billion to $41.55 billion versus estimates of $41.25 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $11.75 to $11.77 per share versus estimates of $11.37 per share.

Salesforce shares gained 1.2% to trade at $241.38 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Salesforce following earnings announcement.

Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens maintained Salesforce with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $430 to $405.

Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $325 to $315.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained Salesforce with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $280 to $275.

