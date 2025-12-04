Dollar Tree Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) delivered stronger-than-expected quarterly results and healthy sales growth on Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08. Quarterly sales of $4.746 billion (+9.4% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $4.699 billion.

"Our multi-price strategy drove strong momentum across our business in the third quarter and helped deliver an all-time record Halloween season," said Mike Creedon, Chief Executive Officer. "With 85% of our assortment priced at two dollar or less, we continue to deliver exceptional value, while our multi-price assortment allows us to offer even more high-quality products and great gift options for the holidays."

Dollar Tree raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $5.60 to $5.80 per share, up from $5.32 to $5.72, compared with the $5.51 consensus estimate. The company also narrowed its fiscal 2025 sales outlook to $19.35 billion to $19.45 billion from $19.30 billion to $19.50 billion, versus the $19.433 billion analyst estimate.

Dollar Tree shares gained 3% to trade at $116.32 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dollar Tree following earnings announcement.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained Dollar Tree with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $85.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $130 to $135.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained Dollar Tree with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $130.

