Roku To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham raised Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) price target from $73 to $75. Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating. Microchip Technology shares closed at $63.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) from $198 to $200. BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating. Masimo shares closed at $138.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) price target from $34 to $30. Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained a Neutral rating. nCino shares closed at $25.57 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG increased the price target for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) from $43 to $50. BTIG analyst Janine Stichter maintained a Buy rating. Steven Madden shares closed at $44.11 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) from $22 to $25. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Macy’s shares closed at $22.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) price target from $90 to $92. B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler maintained a Buy rating. ONE Gas shares settled at $79.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim raised Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) price target from $125 to $130. Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating. Dollar Tree shares closed at $112.92 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC slashed Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) price target from $30.3 to $18.6. HSBC analyst Yuqian Ding downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Li Auto shares closed at $17.44 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens cut the price target for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) from $430 to $405. Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating. Salesforce shares settled at $238.72 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim raised Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $110 to $115. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Roku shares closed at $92.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ROKU stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.