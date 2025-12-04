Dollar General Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Analysts expect the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, up from 89 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's quarterly revenue is $10.64 billion, compared to $10.18 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in five of the last 10 quarters, including in the most recently reported second quarter.

Shares of Dollar General fell 0.1% to close at $109.89 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $123 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $109 to $115 on Oct. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $125 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $115 to $125 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $128 to $135 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%

Considering buying DG stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock