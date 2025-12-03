These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Leslie's After Q4 Results

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.

Leslies (reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $389.206 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $370.635 million.

Leslies said it sees FY2026 sales of $1.100 million to $1.250 million, versus market estimates of $1.219 billion.

“We delivered fourth quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA above the high end of our previously established guidance range and are today announcing the closure of 80-90 underperforming stores and one distribution center as we work with speed and urgency to improve Leslie’s operations and establish a clear path to financial recovery,” said Jason McDonell, Chief Executive Officer of Leslie’s. “In addition, we will continue to focus diligently on rightsizing the cost base of our business by reducing inventory 10% year over year and delivering direct cost reductions of $7-$12 million which we will invest back into our customer price value proposition.”

Leslies shares fell 14.3% to trade at $3.07 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Signet following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained Leslies with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $6.5 to $3.

Mizuho analyst David Bellinger maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $5 to $4.

