These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Signet Jewelers After Q3 Results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) posting stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter on Tuesday.

The company delivered higher earnings and wider margins, supported by firm pricing, improved assortments, and tighter cost controls, signaling a more resilient business heading into the holiday season.

Quarterly sales of $1.391 billion (+3.1% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $ 1.370 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the Street view of 29 cents.

"Our pricing and assortment strategies were effective in delivering merchandise margin expansion despite tariffs and higher gold costs," said Joan Hilson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

Signet raised its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $8.43–$9.59 from $8.04–$9.57, compared with the $9.13 analyst estimate. The company also lifted its 2026 sales forecast to $6.70 billion–$6.83 billion from $6.67 billion–$6.82 billion, versus the $6.824 billion consensus.

Signet shares fell 6.8% to trade at $89.19 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Signet following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Signet Jewelers with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $92 to $96.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $90.

UBS analyst Mauricio Serna maintained Signet Jewelers with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $115.

