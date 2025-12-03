PVH Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share, up down from $3.03 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for PVH's quarterly revenue is $2.28 billion, compared to $2.26 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 18, PVH announced that Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the company to pursue an opportunity outside of the retail and apparel industry.

PVH shares fell 0.6% to close at $84.74 on Tuesday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $95 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $100 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $81 to $91 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $80 to $88 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $146 to $148 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Considering buying PVH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

