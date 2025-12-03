Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Salesforce Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share, up from $2.41 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Salesforce quarterly revenue is $10.27 billion, compared to $9.44 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in two straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Salesforce rose 0.8% to close at $234.71 on Tuesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citizens analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating with a price target of $430 on Dec. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $276 to $253 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $325 to $305 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $350 to $340 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $225 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Considering buying CRM stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock