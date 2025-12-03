Macy's Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly loss at 13 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 4 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Macy’s quarterly revenue is $4.56 billion, compared to $4.74 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Oct. 24, the company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.24 cents per share.

Shares of Macy’s fell 0.5% to close at $22.71 on Tuesday.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $6.5 to $7 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $17 to $22 on Nov. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $16 to $19 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

BTIG analyst Robert Drbul initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $16 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

