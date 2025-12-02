Asana Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the San Francisco, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Asana's quarterly revenue is $198.78 million, compared to $183.88 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, Asana reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Asana shares fell 0.9% to close at $12.77 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $14 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating with a price target of $19 on Sept. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $25 to $22 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $15 to $17 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintained a Sector Weight rating on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

