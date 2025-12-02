Applied Materials To Rally Around 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim raised Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) price target from $400 to $450. Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma maintained a Buy rating. Mongodb shares closed at $328.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) from $151 to $158. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating. XPO shares closed at $143.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) price target from $120 to $122. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating. Formula One Group shares closed at $94.80 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased the price target for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) from $240 to $285. Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained an Overweight rating. Applied Materials shares closed at $254.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) from $165 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. Credo Technology shares closed at $171.13 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) price target from $176 to $197. Barclays analyst Matt Miksic maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Johnson & Johnson shares settled at $205.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) price target from $81 to $113. Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Albemarle shares closed at $128.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim increased Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) price target from $253 to $274. Guggenheim analyst Jason Cassorla maintained a Buy rating. Universal Health shares closed at $239.43 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) from $200 to $150. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Schimmer maintained an Overweight rating. Janux Therapeutics shares settled at $33.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen raised Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) price target from $34 to $45. TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Darling Ingredients shares closed at $36.77 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
