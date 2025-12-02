Box Likely To Report Lower Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Redwood City, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, down from 45 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Box's quarterly revenue is $298.93 million, compared to $275.91 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Box reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance.

Box shares fell 0.6% to close at $29.36 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Steven Enders maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $39 to $40 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

UBS analyst Rich Hilliker maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $40 to $42 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 58%.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $42 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained an Underperform rating and boosted the price target from $24 to $26 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $35 to $38 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying BOX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

