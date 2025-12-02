Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Okta Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 76 cents per share, up from 67 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Okta's quarterly revenue is $730.44 million, compared to $665 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Okta reported second-quarter revenue of $728 million, beating analyst estimates of $712.01 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Okta rose 0.4% to close at $80.64 on Monday.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Essex maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $140 to $115 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $105 to $90 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $130 to $115 on Nov. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $112 to $95 on Nov. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $120 to $110 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

