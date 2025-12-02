Pure Storage Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 58 cents per share, up from 50 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage's quarterly revenue is $956.48 million, compared to $831.07 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 4, Pure Storage named Patrick Finn as chief revenue officer.

Shares of Pure Storage fell 0.5% to close at $88.55 on Monday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $72 to $90 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $81 to $110 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $90 to $105 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $88 to $99 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $80 to $100 on Sept. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 84%

Considering buying PSTG stock? Here's what analysts think:

