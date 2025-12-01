CrowdStrike Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 94 cents per share, up from 93 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike's quarterly revenue is $1.22 billion, compared to $1.01 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 12, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) and CrowdStrike launched a new strategic alliance that embeds CrowdStrike's Falcon Sensor and OverWatch Threat Hunting into F5's BIG-IP platform.

CrowdStrike shares rose 1.5% to close at $509.16 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $560 to $580 on Nov. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Stifel analyst Adam Borg maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $551 to $600 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $490 to $550 on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $515 to $610 on Nov. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $475 to $515 on Nov. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Considering buying CRWD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shuterstock