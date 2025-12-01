Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp GitLab Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Providence, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share, down from 23 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for GitLab's quarterly revenue is $239.32 million, compared to $196.05 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 3, GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 16 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $235.96 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $227.25 million.

Shares of GitLab rose 1.2% to close at $41.06 on Friday.

Truist Securities analyst Joel Fishbein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $55 to $44 on Nov. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $60 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 54%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ryan Macwilliams initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $50 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Guggenheim analyst Howard Ma initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $70 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $55 to $52 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

