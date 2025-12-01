Signet Jewelers Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 29 cents per share, up from 24 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Signet’s quarterly revenue is $1.37 billion, compared to $1.35 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 2, the company posted second-quarter earnings of $1.61 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.23 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.53 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of Signet Jewelers fell 3.2% to close at $100.16 on Friday.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $92 on Nov. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $90 to $100 on Oct. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $100 to $110 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $90 to $100 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $102 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

