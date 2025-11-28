Dick's Sporting Goods To Rally Around 17%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Ascendiant Capital cut 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTP) price target from $3 to $2.8. Ascendiant Capital analyst Lucas Ward maintained a Buy rating. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS raised the price target for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) from $184 to $204. UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating. Five Below shares closed at $166.95 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) price target from $75 to $54. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Underweight rating. Cabot shares closed at $63.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities lowered the price target for Bilibili Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) from $32 to $31. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating. Bilibili shares closed at $26.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) from $3 to $4. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Underweight rating. Nio shares closed at $5.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays slashed Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) price target from $246 to $242. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Dick’s Sporting shares settled at $207.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) price target from $84 to $94. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $95.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) price target from $17 to $22. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Macy’s shares closed at $22.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) from $33.5 to $29. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares settled at $27.49 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan cut Orion SA (NYSE:OEC) price target from $9 to $5. JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained an Underweight rating. Orion shares closed at $5.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
