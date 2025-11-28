United Natural Foods Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will release earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Providence, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share, up from 16 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods' quarterly revenue is $7.91 billion, compared to $7.87 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 30, United Natural Foods reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and issued FY26 EPS guidance above estimates.

United Natural Foods shares rose 1.5% to close at $37.63 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $29 to $40 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 53%.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $29 to $42 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 56%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $26 to $36 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $36 to $48 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $33 to $24 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Considering buying UNFI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock