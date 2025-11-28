Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Citi Trends Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the Savannah, Georgia-based company to report quarterly loss at 79 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 78 cents per share. The consensus estimate for Citi Trends' quarterly revenue is $192.73 million, compared to $179.1 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 26, Citi Trends reported second-quarter sales of $190.75 million (+8% year over year), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $188.397 million.

Citi Trends shares fell 0.4% to close at $44.99 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $40 to $43 on Aug. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Craig-Hallum analyst Jeremy Hamblin maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $14 to $20 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Considering buying CTRN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock