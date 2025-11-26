Amentum Holdings Analysts Raise Their Forecasts Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results after Monday's closing bell.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 59 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.925 billion (+77% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $3.613 billion.

Amentum Holdings guided 2026 revenue between $13.95 billion and $14.30 billion. The outlook compares with the analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.08 billion.

“Amentum’s strong fourth quarter results cap off what has been a remarkable first year as a public company. Financial performance exceeded our expectations, demonstrating the resilience of our business and its alignment with enduring global trends and the mission critical priorities of our customers,” said Amentum Chief Executive Officer John Heller. “Looking ahead, Amentum is well positioned to benefit from tailwinds in key strategic growth areas including global nuclear energy, critical digital infrastructure, and space systems and technology. With a robust financial backdrop, recognized leadership in accelerating global markets, and a team focused on delivering innovative solutions, we enter fiscal year 2026 with significant momentum and excitement for the future.”

Amentum shares fell 0.6% to trade at $29.82 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Amentum following earnings announcement.

Citizens analyst Trevor Walsh maintained Amentum Holdings with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $35.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and boosted the price target from $20 to $35.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained Amentum with a Sector Perform and increased the price target from $26 to $30.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $34.

