Fluence Energy Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q4 Earnings

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) posted downbeat fourth-quarter earnings after Monday’s closing bell and issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Fluence Energy reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 20 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.04 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $1.38 billion and was down from revenue of $1.23 billion from the same period last year.

"We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand for energy storage. We achieved $1.4 billion of new orders for the quarter and 13.7% adjusted gross profit margin for the year, both record results for the Company," said Julian Nebreda, Fluence Energy CEO.

Fluence Energy sees fiscal 2026 revenue in a range of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion, versus the $2.6 billion analyst estimate.

Fluence Energy shares gained 8.3% to trade at $18.17 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fluence Energy following earnings announcement.

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained Fluence Energy with a Positive and raised the price target from $17 to $20.

RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos maintained the stock with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $9 to $10.

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained Fluence Energy with an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $12 to $14.

Barclays analyst Christine Cho maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $13 to $15.

