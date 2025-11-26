These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On PagerDuty After Q3 Results

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates on Tuesday.

PagerDuty reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $124.545 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $125.034 million.

PagerDuty said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of 24 cents to 25 cents, versus market estimates of 24 cents. The company projects sales of $122.000 million to $124.000 million, versus estimates of $127.295 million.

“PagerDuty delivered $125 million in revenue and our second consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability, reflecting disciplined execution and continued margin expansion,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO of PagerDuty. “As enterprises scale AI, operational resilience is mission-critical for the 34,000 paid and free customers that rely on PagerDuty. We are operating from a position of strength—product leadership, a strong balance sheet, and robust free cash flow—while advancing a pricing and go-to-market transition that supports durable growth.”

PagerDuty shares dipped 25.5% to trade at $11.31 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on PagerDuty following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained PagerDuty with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $18 to $17.

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $17 to $16.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Sherman maintained PagerDuty with a Buy and slashed the price target from $22 to $20.

Considering buying PD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock