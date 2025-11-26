Nutanix Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance below estimates on Tuesday.

The company posted revenue of $670.58 million, versus estimates of $676.75 million. Adjusted EPS came in at 41 cents, in line with estimates.

"We expect that the revenue over time remains unchanged. We expect this dynamic to continue and have factored it in our Q2 and updated full-year revenue guidance," said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix.

The company guided for second-quarter revenue of $705 million to $740 million versus estimates of $749.09 million, and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Nutanix now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion versus estimates of $2.92 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Nutanix shares dipped 15.5% to trade at $49.69 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nutanix following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Nutanix with a Buy and lowered the price target from $80 to $65.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $93 to $75.

Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $95 to $65.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish reiterated Nutanix with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $88 to $72.

