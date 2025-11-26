These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Kohl's After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 20 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.41 billion, up 2.8% year over year and ahead of the Street's $3.32 billion estimate, while comparable sales declined 1.7%.

Michael J. Bender, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with Kohl's third quarter results, marking a third consecutive quarter of delivering top-line and bottom-line performance ahead of our expectations. These results are a direct reflection of the progress we are making against our 2025 initiatives, reinforcing our confidence as we continue to move in the right direction."

Kohl's raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.25–$1.45 (from 50–80 cents), versus the consensus of 71 cents. The company expects net sales to decline between 3.5% and 4%. Kohl's Corporation said its Board unanimously named Michael J. Bender CEO, effective November 23, 2025. He has been interim CEO since May 1, 2025, and will continue on the Board.

Kohl's shares gained 42.5% to close at $22.42 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Kohl's following earnings announcement.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained Kohl’s with an In-Line rating and raised the price target from $13 to $21.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $16 to $23.

