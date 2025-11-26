Autodesk Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 Tuesday after the bell.

Autodesk said third-quarter revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $1.85 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The software company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share, beating estimates of $2.50 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We're defining the AI revolution for design and make, empowering customers with new task, workflow and system automations, and capturing shared value through subscription, consumption, and outcomes-based business models that blend human and machine capabilities," said Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk.

Autodesk expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. The company sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $2.59 to $2.67 per share.

Autodesk guided for full-year revenue of $7.15 billion to $7.17 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $9.80 to $9.98 per share to a new range of $10.18 to $10.25 per share versus estimates of $9.95 per share.

Autodesk shares gained 1.6% to close at $294.43 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Autodesk following earnings announcement.

Deutsche Bank analyst Bhavin Shah upgraded Autodesk from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $345 to $375.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $355 to $375.

Considering buying ADSK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock